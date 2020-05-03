Bus to Odisha With 70 Migrants from Gujarat Meets with Accident, 1 Dead

Bhubaneswar: One person was killed and another was injured when a bus carrying migrant workers from Surat in Gujarat to Odisha met with an accident in Phulbani district on Saturday, the police said.

While crossing the Kalinga Ghati on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border, the vehicle hit a roadside guard wall, the police said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The bus was carrying about 70 workers from Surat to Ganjam.

After getting the information, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

DIG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi informed that one person was killed while another was critically injured in the incident.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365