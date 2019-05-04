English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bus With over 40 Female Passengers Overturns in Noida, Several Injured
The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout in Sector 93, Noida, under Phase 2 police station limits, an official said.
Bus with over 40 passengers overturn in Noida. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Noida: A bus ferrying over 40 female employees of a private company overturned here Saturday morning after it was hit by a speeding truck, resulting in injuries to several passengers, police said.
The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout in Sector 93 here, under Phase 2 police station limits, an official said.
"The bus had 42 passengers, all women employees of a private firm, who were on their way to work when their vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck," SHO Phase 2 Farmood Ali Pundir said.
All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those critically wounded were taken to Kailash Hospital, he said.
"The truck involved in the incident has been impounded and its driver detained," the SHO said.
There is no law and order situation at the site and further probe is underway, Pundir said, adding there has been no official complaint in the matter.
The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout in Sector 93 here, under Phase 2 police station limits, an official said.
"The bus had 42 passengers, all women employees of a private firm, who were on their way to work when their vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck," SHO Phase 2 Farmood Ali Pundir said.
All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those critically wounded were taken to Kailash Hospital, he said.
"The truck involved in the incident has been impounded and its driver detained," the SHO said.
There is no law and order situation at the site and further probe is underway, Pundir said, adding there has been no official complaint in the matter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five Delhi vs Rajasthan Encounters
- After a Surprise Wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will Marry Again in France
- Organisers Taken Aback by Demand for Women's World Cup Tickets
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Will do 'Special Things' in World Cup: Yuvraj
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results