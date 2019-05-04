Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bus With over 40 Female Passengers Overturns in Noida, Several Injured

The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout in Sector 93, Noida, under Phase 2 police station limits, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bus With over 40 Female Passengers Overturns in Noida, Several Injured
Bus with over 40 passengers overturn in Noida. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Noida: A bus ferrying over 40 female employees of a private company overturned here Saturday morning after it was hit by a speeding truck, resulting in injuries to several passengers, police said.

The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout in Sector 93 here, under Phase 2 police station limits, an official said.

"The bus had 42 passengers, all women employees of a private firm, who were on their way to work when their vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck," SHO Phase 2 Farmood Ali Pundir said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those critically wounded were taken to Kailash Hospital, he said.

"The truck involved in the incident has been impounded and its driver detained," the SHO said.

There is no law and order situation at the site and further probe is underway, Pundir said, adding there has been no official complaint in the matter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram