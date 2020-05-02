Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Buses Stopped from Crossing Gujarat Border, UP-bound Migrant Workers Pelt Stones at Police

The buses were stopped at Halol check post near Waghodia in Vadodara as they did not have permits to proceed, after which agitated labourers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Buses Stopped from Crossing Gujarat Border, UP-bound Migrant Workers Pelt Stones at Police
Representative picture. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Migrant workers from Surat being ferried to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday pelted Gujarat police with stones after their buses were stopped at a check post in Vadodara and not allowed to proceed further due to administrative issues, officials said.

The buses were stopped at Halol check post near Waghodia in Vadodara as they did not have permits to proceed, after which agitated labourers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting, an official said.

"The buses were stopped due to lack of valid passes for onward journey to Uttar Pradesh. Some workers protested and threw stones, and we had to resort to mild baton charge to control the situation," said a Waghodia police station official.

Unidentified persons have been charged under IPC sections pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, as well as provisions of Disaster Management Act but no arrests have been made, he added.

Officials said several migrant labourers who were on their way from Surat to Uttar Pradesh have been stopped en route in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as the UP administration is yet to give them permission to enter.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,083,550

    +65,704*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,386,519

    +110,146*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,063,521

    +38,992*  

  • Total DEATHS

    239,448

    +5,450*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres