Buses, Taxis to Stay Off the Roads Tomorrow as States Brace for Transport Strike

The nationwide transport strike announced by the All India Motor Transport Organisation is likely to cripple normal life in several states on Tuesday.The strike has been called to demand the withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle (MV) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha and is now awaiting the Rajya Sabha’s nod.The protesters are also demanding withdrawal of hike in insurance premium and restricting the price hike in petroleum products. Trade unions except the BMS will take part in the strike.While only private taxi operators, including Ola and Uber, will participate in the strike in Karnataka, Kerala has decided to support the call wholeheartedly.Vehicles, including private buses, auto rickshaws, taxis, freight vehicles and most of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, will stay off the roads.Automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts shops and driving school owners and staff will also participate in the protest.The protesters have alleged that the proposed amendments to the Indian Motor Vehicles Act will open up the road transport sector to monopolies and render lakhs of workers jobless.They said the amendments would pose a threat to autorickshaws that were a major source of self-employment, while it would break the permit system for private buses and make goods transport costlier.This is the second time that the road transport unions are holding a nationwide agitation against the proposed amendments.