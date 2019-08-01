'Business Failures Should Not be Tabooed': FinMin Sitharaman Reacts to CCD Founder Siddhartha's Death
Responding to a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Reacting to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said business failures in the country should not be tabooed, or looked down upon.
Responding to a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.
"In this country business failure should not be tabooed. It should not be looked down upon. It should not be treated as a curse," Sitharaman said.
On the contrary, through proper legitimate resolutions, "we should give an honourable exit" from business if that is what the entrepreneur wants, or a resolution to the problem so that the entity can be a going concern with newer equity participants coming into the picture, she added.
Sitharaman further said "the letter and spirit" of IBC and the frequent amendments which are coming in response to the developing situation outside are "all in keeping with this spirit".
"So, our wish, the government's desire is to be able to provide simpler and a fairly considered solution within the statutory framework that we have given ourselves," she added.
Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday.
In a letter purportedly written by him, Siddhartha alleged, among other reasons, harassment by the Income Tax Department as cause for his extreme step. The IT department has denied the charges.
Jayadev Galla (TDP) said businesses may fail because of economic downturn or business cycle.
Galla also said that accountability of banks needs to come under scrutiny.
"Signing of personal guarantee (by industrialist to take loan) is leading to taking extreme action like suicide," he asserted.
Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said that those who have taken loans from banks, will have to pay.
Pinaki Misra (BJD) referred to the death of the coffee tycoon, saying it is unfortunate that the insolvency law "should continuously continue to grow and expand in our country."
He said it does not bode well for the country because "that is not how you reach the USD 5 trillion mark."
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Frequently Forwarded Tag will Identify Potentially Spam Content
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Shocks Twitter
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka