Businessman Abducted from UP's Bulandshahr Rescued Within 24 Hours, Say Police

A businessman, who was allegedly abducted in this Uttar Pradesh district, was traced and rescued within 24 hours, police said on Sunday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, Rajkumar (67), a resident of Goenka Colony, was out on a morning walk in Khurja city on Saturday when he was abducted by a few unidentified men, who forced him into a vehicle and fled the spot.

Multiple police teams were pressed into action and the businessman was traced and rescued within 24 hours, the officer said. “During questioning, he said his abductors left him and fled after they saw police checking vehicles at various places. We have got certain clues and our teams are working on it,” he added.

Rajkumar’s son Nishant had said on Saturday that one of his father’s friends had informed police about his abduction, adding that the businessman had no enmity with anyone.

