Businessman Arrested After Pistol Accidentally Goes Off in Delhi Coffee Shop

: Coffee lovers were in for a shock when they heard a gunshot inside Starbucks at N-block Connaught Place. Police have registered an FIR and arrested the person.According to DCP New Delhi, Madhur Verma, the incident took place around 1 pm on Thursday. "It was an accidental firing. However, on grounds of negligence, we have registered a case under Arms Act and IPC 336," said Verma.The accused has been identified as 61-year-old Anil Kumar. He is a resident of Model Town, Delhi and owns a factory that makes metallic wire in Ghaziabad's Loni area.Kumar claimed his pistol was licensed but during the investigation, it was found that his licence expired on October 26 2018.After receiving a PCR call, the team reached the spot where they found the Kumar with one revolver, 5 live rounds and one empty cartridge, said Verma.During the questioning, it was found that Kumar walked into the coffee shop for coffee. The pistol fell on the ground and accidentally got fired.The Police have confirmed that no one received any kind of injury in the entire incident.The weapon has been seized by the police.