Businessman Found Dead in Maharashtra's Satara with Bullet Injuries

Pune: A 48-year-old businessman was found shot dead in western Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said on Sunday.

Chandan Shevani, the deceased, was a resident of the Cantonment area here.

His body was found at a village near Lonand town in Satara district with a bullet wound in the chest and another in the back of head, a local police official said. "It seems he was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped here," he said.

A 'missing person' complaint about Shevani had been registered at Bundgarden police station in Pune city by his family members, he said.

"Further investigation is on," said the officer.

