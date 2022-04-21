CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Businessman Kidnapped in Kolkata Rescued in Midnight Police Operation; 5 Arrested
1-MIN READ

So far, five persons have been arrested, including the main conspirator. Two vehicles used in the kidnapping have been seized. (Representative image/Reuters)

Kolkata Police commissioner held an hour-long meeting in Lalbazar at midnight. Later, a search operation began, and within a few hours, the businessman was rescued from Taliganj area

Kamalika Sengupta

The Kolkata Police on Thursday rescued a businessman after he was allegedly kidnapped in a police van in Kolkata on Wednesday, his family said. Qutubuddin Gazi, 37, who is in the sand and raw material supplying business, was picked up by unknown people from his office at Chakraborty Para in Kolkata around 1pm, his friend and business partner, Rehman Ahmed Qureshi, 37, told the Kasba police station.

Gazi’s family members said they received a ransom call later, and the callers identified themselves as the police.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyel held a midnight meeting in Lalbazar and Joint commissioner of police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma went to the spot. After the hour-long meeting, a search operation was carried out in Lalbazar, and within a few hours, Gazi was rescued from Taliganj area.

“We are citizen-oriented police. We are very much sensitive about such crimes. All departments were alerted, he was later rescued,” said Goyel.

Business hostility has been suspected behind the kidnapping.

So far, five persons have been arrested, including the main conspirator. Two vehicles used in the kidnapping have been seized.

Based on the complaint, a case has also been registered against 8-10 unknown miscreants.

The police are on a hunt to nab others.

first published:April 21, 2022, 12:02 IST