Businessman Shot Dead In Front Of His Son After Robbery In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The killings of businessmen after looting them remain unabated in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. In the latest incident, three criminals on Tuesday shot dead a businessman dealing with pottery after looting him at Jhinha Mod on Pachrukhi Road under the limits of the Motipur police station of the district. The deceased identified as Rajesh Shah, owner of a pottery shop in Motipur market.

The criminals shot him in front of his son and he succumbed to the gunshot injuries before the treatment at the hospital.

According to the police, Shah was a resident of Senduari village of Motipur block in Muzaffarpur district. He used to do a part-time jewellery business along with the selling of utensils.

Based on the preliminary information, the police said that Shah along with his 15-year-old son was en-route to his home with the jewellery of the shop in a bag. Three criminals riding a bike overtook his bike and later surrounded him. They started snatching the jewellery bag. Shah resisted the snatching of the bag, after which the criminals beat him and his son. When Shah was trying to stop the robbers they shot him.

Locals called the police and he was rushed to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). However, he died in the hospital before the start of the treatment.

Syed Imran Masood, SP (West) Muzaffarpur said that police have launched an investigation into this matter and a search operation is underway to nab the criminals very soon. The accused has been identified on the basis of conversation with the family members, he said.

Motipur SHO Kumar Sharma has said that the police have registered a case and the killers of Shah will be arrested soon.

This is the second incident of killing a businessman by shooting in the last one week. Earlier, gold trader Ravi Soni was shot dead in Atardah Road of Sadar police station of Muzaffarpur. The businessman of Muzaffarpur is in panic due to the continuous murder incident.

