Jewellery Shop Looted in Patna, Owner Shot Dead

A businessman was shot dead and his employee was injured in an alleged indiscriminate firing by at least six armed criminals in a jewellery shop in Bihar’s capital Patna on Tuesday evening. The firing incident was carried out by armed assailants in a jewellery shop in Bihta Sabzi Mandi under the Bihta police limits.

According to police, the criminals after killing the businessman looted gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs from his shop. The deceased businessman has been identified as Mantu Kumar Gupta and the injured as Neeraj Kumar.

The businessman and his injured employee were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment by locals after the firing. Gupta succumbed to bullet injuries during treatment, while Kumar is said to be out of danger.

Kumar in his statement to the Patna Police said that around 6pm on Tuesday around six criminals armed with fire-arms entered their jewellery shop. “The criminals were demanding ransom from the businessman. On denial the armed criminals fired several rounds of bullets.”

“Our sir fell on the ground after he was hit by bullets,” added Kumar.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bihta police station. Patna Police has formed a special investigation team to nab the criminals. Raids are being conducted by the police to nab the criminals. Till the time the news was filed no criminal involved in the incident was arrested by the Patna Police.

Around a week ago, a medical store owner was shot dead by armed criminals, while he was returning home in the state capital. According to relatives of the deceased, criminals had been demanding ransom from the medical store owner. On failing to pay the ransom criminals shot him dead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here