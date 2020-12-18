Businessman's Teen Son Hits Mumbai Delivery Boy's Two-wheeler With Speeding Car, Kills Him

A 21-year-old delivery boy of a restaurant aggregator died when a speeding car, being driven by a teenage college student, son of a businessman, hit his two-wheeler here in the wee hours of Friday, a police official said. The accident took place around 2.30 am in Oshiwara in western suburbs when the driver of the high-end car tried to overtake the scooty of the delivery boy, the official said.

In the process, the car hit the two-wheeler rider, Satish Gupta, employed with a restaurant aggregator, killing him, he said. The police apprehended the 19-year-old college student who was driving the car, he said.

The college student is the son of a businessman who is into import and export of dry fruits and resides at Millat Nagar, the official said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and the IPC, he said, adding further probe is on.