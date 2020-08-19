Bust of 'One Rupee Doctor' Sushovan Banerjee Vandalised Over Visva-Bharati Support

The bust of noted doctor Sushovan Banerjee in West Bengal's Bolpur town was found to be smeared with ink on Wednesday after he spoke in support offencing the Visva-Bharati ground where the Poush Mela used to be held, police said.

Locals noticed that the bust, located in ward number 14, was smeared with ink in the morning, they said.

Banerjee, better known as the 'one rupee doctor', had on Tuesday voiced his support in favour of the varsity authorities amid an imbroglio over the issue, following violence that rocked the campus on Monday. Banerjee, who treats poor patients for just a rupee, was conferred the Padma Shri this year. He is also a former member of the varsity's executive council.

Police said they are looking into the incident.