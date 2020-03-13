Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Busted! Trinamool MLA Arranges His Own Statues to be Installed After Death

West Bengal legislator Jayanta Naskar, who has faced attacks on his life allegedly by opponents, believes this will help people remember the good work done by him even after he is gone.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Busted! Trinamool MLA Arranges His Own Statues to be Installed After Death
TMC Gosaba MLA Jayanta Naskar standing beside his own two life-size fibre statues and one half-bust at his Bagulakhali village house in South 24-Parganas.

Kolkata: This lawmaker has taken the idea of ‘image management’ to a very different level. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jayanta Naskar is known for his diligence in his constituency of Gosaba in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Over the years, the legislator says, he has developed many enemies for speaking out against corruption in his locality and the state government has provided him high-level security as a reward.

Sensing a threat to his life, Naskar says he has readied two life-size fibre statues and a bust of himself so these could be installed after his death in his constituency and at his native village in Bagulakhali in the same district.

The TMC leader believes that this will help people remember the good work done by him.

Speaking to News18.com, Naskar said, “Yes, I made my own fibre statues and a bust because you never know what will happen to you next. I don’t know whether anyone would take the effort to make a fibre statue of me after my death. Sensing that human life is unpredictable, I have made these likenesses of me, which I want my supporters to install after my death.”

Naskar said he wants to stay connected with the people even after he is gone. “I think this is the best way to do it. The statues were ready two years ago and are kept at my home. I take proper care of them,” he said.

The two-term MLA from Gosaba is under heavy security cover most of the time due to attacks on him allegedly by opponents.

His elder brother, Chittaranjan Naskar, was also a Congress leader who fought and lost the 1977 assembly polls.

In 1987, Chittaranjan died and Jayanta Naskar decided to take on the political mantle. He contested from Gosaba but lost three consecutive times – in 1996 from the Congress, and in 2001 and 2006 from the TMC. However, in 2011, luck finally favoured him and he won the seat as a Trinamool candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram