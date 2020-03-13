Busted! Trinamool MLA Arranges His Own Statues to be Installed After Death
West Bengal legislator Jayanta Naskar, who has faced attacks on his life allegedly by opponents, believes this will help people remember the good work done by him even after he is gone.
TMC Gosaba MLA Jayanta Naskar standing beside his own two life-size fibre statues and one half-bust at his Bagulakhali village house in South 24-Parganas.
Kolkata: This lawmaker has taken the idea of ‘image management’ to a very different level. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jayanta Naskar is known for his diligence in his constituency of Gosaba in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.
Over the years, the legislator says, he has developed many enemies for speaking out against corruption in his locality and the state government has provided him high-level security as a reward.
Sensing a threat to his life, Naskar says he has readied two life-size fibre statues and a bust of himself so these could be installed after his death in his constituency and at his native village in Bagulakhali in the same district.
The TMC leader believes that this will help people remember the good work done by him.
Speaking to News18.com, Naskar said, “Yes, I made my own fibre statues and a bust because you never know what will happen to you next. I don’t know whether anyone would take the effort to make a fibre statue of me after my death. Sensing that human life is unpredictable, I have made these likenesses of me, which I want my supporters to install after my death.”
Naskar said he wants to stay connected with the people even after he is gone. “I think this is the best way to do it. The statues were ready two years ago and are kept at my home. I take proper care of them,” he said.
The two-term MLA from Gosaba is under heavy security cover most of the time due to attacks on him allegedly by opponents.
His elder brother, Chittaranjan Naskar, was also a Congress leader who fought and lost the 1977 assembly polls.
In 1987, Chittaranjan died and Jayanta Naskar decided to take on the political mantle. He contested from Gosaba but lost three consecutive times – in 1996 from the Congress, and in 2001 and 2006 from the TMC. However, in 2011, luck finally favoured him and he won the seat as a Trinamool candidate.
