Busy Day for Cabinet and Council of Ministers as PM Modi Lines up Back-to-Back Meetings

The Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers will be holding a string of meetings, day after Prime Minister reshuffled his ministers.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the meetings will be held back-to-back on Thursday. While the cabinet meeting is likely to take place at 5pm, the Council of Ministers may meet at 7pm.

PM Modi held the meeting of the Council of Ministers last month to discuss the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country. He asked the ministers to create an environment where people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated.

Two former IAS officers have been inducted in the Union Cabinet as part of a major overhaul of council of ministers affected on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh were administered the oath as Cabinet Ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind here.

In all 43 ministers, 15 of Cabinet rank and 28 ministers of state were sworn in on Wednesday. BJP leader Vaishnaw, 50, born in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ram Chandra Prasad Singh hails from Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Singh entered in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s good books in the late 1990s when the then Samata Party leader was the Union Railway minister and the Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer was on a central deputation. Impressed by

Singh’s abilities, Kumar borrowed him from the Uttar Pradesh cadre and appointed him as his principal secretary after becoming the chief minister of Bihar.

However, Kumar seemed to have bigger plans for 63-year-old Singh, who made his political debut in 2010, getting elected to the Rajya Sabha on a JD(U) ticket after taking premature retirement from the civil service. Besides them, retired IAS officer and Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh was also administered the oath as Cabinet minister on Wednesday.

