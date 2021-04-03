Busy Talking on Phone, Nurse Administers Double Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine to Kanpur Woman

While the Covid-19 vaccination drive is going in full swing across India, a shocking incident of negligence has come to light from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Occupied with her mobile phone, a nurse at the Mandauli Primary Health Centre, administered a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a woman.

The incident created an uproar at the centre and the in-charge informed higher officials about the case.

The incident was reported on Thursday when the Covid-19 vaccination drive was being conducted at the Primary Health Centre in Mandauli village of Kanpur Dehat where Kamlesh Kumari of the village went to receive a shot.

She was given a vaccine dosage by an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Archana. Kumari was then briefly stopped for surveillance and it was then alleged that the ANM gave a double dose of the vaccine while talking on her mobile. Kumari alleged that she developed swelling in her hand and also experienced pain after the jab.

When Kamlesh Kumari inquired about two injections being given to her, Archana reprimanded her instead of apologising. The son of the victim said that due to the double dosage of vaccination, his mother developed mild swelling in her hand, although no serious symptoms were reported.

The relatives of the woman complained about the incident to the Chief Medical Officer to avoid any such incidents of negligence in the near future. The victim has demanded action against such carelessness. An investigation has been initiated in this regard.

So far, 5,99,045 people have become free of Covid-19 infections in the state of Uttar Pradesh. A record 3, 49,22,434 Covid-19 testing has been carried out.