Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'But Modiji is Mute': Randeep Surjewala Attacks PM, Says Rule of Law Has Broken Down

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Randeep Singh Surjewala
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram