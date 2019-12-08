'But Modiji is Mute': Randeep Surjewala Attacks PM, Says Rule of Law Has Broken Down
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.
Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues!Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down!But ‘Modiji’ is ‘mute’.......No remorse, No outrage, Not a wordAnd no one will question the PM?Why? pic.twitter.com/eVjxQCQxgE— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 8, 2019
Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.
