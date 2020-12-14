'...But Willing to Talk': Rajnath Singh Says Agri Reforms in Farmers' Best Interest, No Question of 'Retrograde' Steps

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday that the recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India's farmers in mind. "We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, allay their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide," Singh said.

Calling agriculture the mother sector, he said the government is always open to discussion and dialogue to resolve issues. "Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full. There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever," he said.

"A word here about the agricultural sector here, for it is the mother sector for all others. Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full," he said.

He said that on the global front, the undermining of global supply chains has created an opportunity to strike a balance between Atmanirbharta and globalisation. "I think the launch of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ is a Watershed moment in the economic history of India. Under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan several policy decisions have been taken that will provide new "Energy and Enthusiasm" to Industry and Business in the country," he said.

On the India-China border row, Singh said India's armed forces stood up to aggression along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and fought the Chinese military with "utmost bravery", forcing it to go back. In an address at the annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI, Singh said the "unprovoked aggression" on India's Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing and how existing agreements are being challenged. "They fought the PLA (Peoples Liberation Army) with utmost bravery and forced them to go back.

The coming generations of this nation will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year," the defence minister said. Without elaborating, Singh said Indian armed forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude in dealing with the challenge.