Buta Singh, Former Union Minister and Congress Leader, Passes Away at 86
1-MIN READ

Buta Singh, Former Union Minister and Congress Leader, Passes Away at 86

File photo of former Union home minister Buta Singh. (Reuters)

Former Union home minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passed away aged 86 on Saturday.

Buta Singh, a prominent Dalit leader, served as the home minister between 1986 and 1989 in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet. He also served as agriculture minister from 1984 to 1986. Between 2004 and 2006, he served as Bihar governor.

Paying homage, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the nation has lost a true public crusader and dedicated leader.

Condoling the leader’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh was an “effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden”.

Details to follow


