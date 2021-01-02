Buta Singh, Former Union Minister and Congress Leader, Passes Away at 86

Former Union home minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passed away aged 86 on Saturday.

Buta Singh, a prominent Dalit leader, served as the home minister between 1986 and 1989 in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet. He also served as agriculture minister from 1984 to 1986. Between 2004 and 2006, he served as Bihar governor.

Paying homage, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the nation has lost a true public crusader and dedicated leader.

सरदार बूटा सिंह जी के देहांत से देश ने एक सच्चा जनसेवक और निष्ठावान नेता खो दिया है।उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन देश की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, जिसके लिए उन्हें सदैव याद रखा जाएगा। इस मुश्किल समय में उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2021

Condoling the leader’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh was an “effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden”.

Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

Details to follow