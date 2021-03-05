BYJU's Plans to Go Global, Beyond Language & Geography, Says Co-Founder Divya Gokulnath

Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju’s, said that there are plans in place to take the ed-tech behemoth global this year itself.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, she said, “Yes, in 2021, we do aspire to go global. And I think there is a lot of potential for a company made in India to take this kind of a product to the world because there is a need for a learning product that completely takes care of a child’s learning from end to end. The right kind of programmes, platforms and products for learning can help create products that can take India to a global level.”

Laying out the initial roadmap, she said, “I think the simplest decision at first would be to start with the English speaking and the Commonwealth countries because there are a lot of overlaps in terms of curriculum syllabus. But then I don’t think language is a barrier because there is a scope to create teachers in multiple countries. So, it’s not going to be restricted to English. But then we are looking to create a global product, which is agnostic of language and geography.”

Talking about whether there is appetite for people to use Byju’s to supplement the online learning that they already have in school, she said, “So, where Byju’s comes in is to create self-paced and self-initiated learners. And it’s always used to supplement what they learn in school to reinforce concepts better. So, if anything, I think the awareness for a product like Byju’s has gone up because parents are realising, and are more aware of how technology can help the child learn in a more engaging manner, learn in a more effective manner and learn to retain concepts beyond an exam. So, the place that Byju’s holds in the learning cycle, will be as relevant now, as it will be in the future.”