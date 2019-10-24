Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Bypoll Results: Chhattisgarh's Naxal-Affected Chitrakot Begins Counting of Votes

Chitrakot is a Naxal-affected seat reserved from ST candidates where Lachhuram Kashyap of the BJP is up against Rajman Benzam from Congress.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
Bypoll Results: Chhattisgarh's Naxal-Affected Chitrakot Begins Counting of Votes
Election officials carry out counting of votes. (Image for Representation/ PTI)

Raipur, Oct 24: Counting of votes for Chitrakot Assembly by-poll in Chhattisgarh began on Thursday morning amid tight security. Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in the state are eying victory in the Naxal-affected seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Counting began at 8 am at Women Polytechnic College, Dharampura, at the Bastar district headquarters of Jagdalpur, a poll official said.

"A three-layer security has been arranged at the counting centre," he said, adding that postal ballots will be counted first.

After completion of counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines, the exercise of matching Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the EVMs will be carried out, he said. The by-election was necessitated after Congress MLA Deepak Baij got elected to the Lok Sabha from Bastar parliamentary constituency.

The by-poll held on Monday registered a voter turnout of 78.12 per cent. The main contest is between Rajman Benzam of the Congress and Lachhuram Kashyap of the BJP. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress' Deepak Baij defeated BJP's Kashyap from the constituency by a margin of 17,770 votes. In the 90-member House, the Congress then won 68 seats and the BJP-15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the BSP bagged five and two seats, respectively.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
