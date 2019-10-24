Bypoll Results 2019: Counting Begins in Six Assembly Constituencies in Gujarat

Counting of votes for byelections to six Assembly constituencies in Gujarat began on Thursday morning. Over 600 government employees have been deployed for the exercise that began at 8AM in the constituencies, spread across six districts, said Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer, S Murali Krishna.

An average 53.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the byelections held on Monday in the Tharad seat of district Banaskantha, Radhanpur in Patan, Kheralu in Mehsana, Bayad in Arvalli, Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad and Lunawada in Mahisagar district. "Each counting centre will have a three-layer security, comprising personnel of the local police, State Reserve Police and Central Armed Police," it has been said.

Byelections were necessitated in Radhanpur and Bayad after their respective sitting Congress MLAs, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party fielded Thakor and Zala in the bypolls from their respective seats. Besides, bypolls were held in Tharad, Lunawada, Kheralu and Amraiwadi after the sitting BJP MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Four of these six seats were won by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls, and the rest two by the Congress. Apart from Thakor and Zala, the BJP fielded Jivrajbhai Patel in Tharad, Jignesh Sevak in Lunawada, Ajmalbhai Thakor in Kheralu and Jagdish Patel in Amraiwadi. The Congress contestants were Gulabsinh Rajput (Tharad), Raghubhai Desai (Radhanpur), Babuji Thakor (Kheralu), Jasubhai Patel (Bayad), Dharmendra Patel (Amraiwadi) and Gulabsinh Chauhan (Lunawada).

