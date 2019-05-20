English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bypolls to 17 Local Body Seats in Rajasthan on June 10: Election Commission
The 10 districts where bypolls will be held are Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Karauli, Sirohi and Sri Ganganagar.
Image for representation. (PTI File Photo)
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan election commission on Monday announced the bypoll schedule for 17 local body seats in 11 districts of the state.
Polling on three wards of two municipal councils and 14 wards of 13 municipalities will be held on June 10, an EC release said here.
The 10 districts where bypolls will be held are Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Karauli, Sirohi and Sri Ganganagar, it said.
The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the notification on May 27, the EC said.
Nomination papers can be filed till May 30. Scrutiny of papers will be done on May 31 and names can be withdrawn by June 3 while election symbols will be allotted on June 4, the release said.Counting of votes will be done on June 12, it added.
Polling on three wards of two municipal councils and 14 wards of 13 municipalities will be held on June 10, an EC release said here.
The 10 districts where bypolls will be held are Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Karauli, Sirohi and Sri Ganganagar, it said.
The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the notification on May 27, the EC said.
Nomination papers can be filed till May 30. Scrutiny of papers will be done on May 31 and names can be withdrawn by June 3 while election symbols will be allotted on June 4, the release said.Counting of votes will be done on June 12, it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
- Dear Game of Thrones, Which Green Eyes were Arya Stark Supposed to Shut?
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results