Bypolls to Three Lok Sabha, Seven Assembly Seats on June 23, Counting of Votes on June 26

The by-election to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states will be held on June 23, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh — vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls — and Sangrur in Punjab vacated by Bhagwant Mann who became the chief minister of the state after the Aam Aadmi Party won the recently-held assembly polls there.

One of the seven assembly seats where by-election will be held is Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, vacated by Raghav Chadha of the AAP who became a Rajya Sabha member recently. The remaining assembly seats where bypolls will be held are Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura.

Votes will be counted on June 26 and the notification for the bypolls will be issued on May 30, the EC said in a statement. The bypolls will help the poll panel fill up vacancies in the electoral collage which elects the President of India. The presidential election could be held sometime in July.

