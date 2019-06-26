English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
C R Patil Appointed Lok Sabha House Committee Chairman
The Lok Sabha house committee deals with all matters relating to residential accommodation for Lok Sabha members.
CR Patil, MP from Gujarat's Navsari has the highest victory margin in the 2019 general elections. (Pic: Twitter)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday appointed BJP MP from Gujarat C R Patil as chairman of the House Committee of the Lower House.
The MP from Gujarat's Navsari has the highest victory margin in the 2019 general elections.
The panel comprises 12 members appointed by the Speaker and has a one-year term.
