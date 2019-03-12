English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CA Exam 2019: ICAI Postpones Date of Examination for LS Elections. Check New Schedule Here
The CA examinations 2019 will be conducted at 144 centres, including five at foreign locations, ICAI said in a statement.
(Image: News18.com)
CA Exam 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed and rescheduled the crucial Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for 2019 to avoid clashes with the coming Lok Sabha elections. The CA exams due to be held between May 2-17, will now take place between May 27-June 12, in view of the 17th Lok Sabha elections across the country spanning seven phases from April 11, said an ICAI official statement. The official notification regarding the postponement is available on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
This would include Students Examinations, Foundation Course (under New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) Course (Old Scheme), Intermediate Course (New Scheme), Final Course under Old and New Scheme, and Members' Examination, on various dates.
Accordingly, the revised dates for submitting CA examination forms are March 16 and with late fee, March 23, said the ICAI's notification on Monday night.
While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid, the ICAI made it clear that there will be no further change in the examination schedule for any date in case of declaration of a public holiday by the Centre, state or local governments.
The CA examinations 2019 will be conducted at 144 centres, including five at foreign locations.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
