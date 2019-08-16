CA Intermediate IPCC Result 2019 to be Announced on August 23 at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will announce CA IPCC 2019 June result on August 23 or August 24, 2019 at 6 pm. The CA Intermediate Result 2019 will be release by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on its official website icaiexam.icai.org. The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019. Students who have appeared for the examination can also check their rank at these websites caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

As per the official notification at icai.org https://icai.org/indexbkp.html, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 P.M." Students who are waiting for their CA IPCC Result 2019 can read the full notification here.

The Institute of Charted Accountants have made arrangements for the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 18th August 2019. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

The CA Final Result 2019, CA Foundation Result 2019 have already been declared by the ICAI last week.

CA Intermediate Result 2019: How to check your score

Here are the steps one should follow in order to check their CA Intermediate IPCC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link which CA IPCC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Download your CA Intermediate Result 2019 and keep a prinout for future reference

