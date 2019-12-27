Take the pledge to vote

CAA Does Not Strip Any Indian of Citizenship, Says Maharashra BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP is creating awareness among people that the the Act intends to help the minorities from neighbouring countries who have faced religious persecution, Fadnavis said.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not take away the citizenship of any Indian national.

The BJP is creating awareness among people that the the Act intends to help the minorities from neighbouring countries who have faced religious persecution, he said.

Talking to reporters before participating in a rally organised by his party in support of the Act, Fadnavis accused the opposition of misleading Indian Muslims.

"Pakistan did not fulfill the (implicit) assurance during Partition that minorities will be protected (in both the countries). Hence India has to look after them because they are our people," said the former chief minister.

"The opposition is deliberately trying to create misunderstanding among Indian Muslims about the Act. For vote bank politics, opposition is trying to create unrest," he alleged.

The leaders who are saying that the Act will not be implemented in their states do not respect the Constitution, the BJP leader further said.

"Laws passed by Parliament have to be implemented by states. If they oppose this, it shows they don't respect the Constitution," Fadnavis said.

