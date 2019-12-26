CAA Has Potential to Deepen Geopolitical Divides, Say 14 South Asian Citizens
The signatories to the statement include Bangladeshi rights activist Hameeda Hossain, Nepali writer Kanak Mani Dixit, Pakistani nuclear physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy and Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam.
Protestors hold placards and roses during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Chennai,
New Delhi: Fourteen eminent citizens from South Asia have expressed concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, alleging that it has the potential to deepen geopolitical divides among the countries of the region.
"We independent citizens of countries neighbouring India wish to register our reservations about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act adopted by India's Parliament, which aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who approach from three countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," the statement.
"The Act is discriminatory at the first instance because it targets Muslims beyond the stated intent of the law. It is unacceptable for any country including one with a secular Constitution to distinguish between citizens, foreign or domestic, on the basis of religion," the statement said.
Further, the Act has the potential to deepen geopolitical divides among the countries of South Asia at a time when they should be striving for peace and mutual understanding, it said.
"The signato
ries believe that India's plans for growth and equity will be hurt by ill-advised attempts at social engineering, which will in turn also impact the population of the larger South Asian region," it said.
According to the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.
