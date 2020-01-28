CAA India's Internal Matter, Says Israel Diplomat
Replying to a specific question on Israel's stand on European Union Parliament's resolutions, the diplomat said that every country has the right to take decisions about its citizens.
File photo of an Israeli flag. (Photo: Reuters)
Coimbatore: With resolutions being moved in the European Parliament against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Tuesday that the issue is India's internal matter.
CAA and Article 370 (that was scrapped) are internal matters of India, which has every right to take a decision about its citizens, Consul General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh told reporters.
Replying to a specific question on Israel's stand on European Union Parliament's resolutions, she said that every country has the right to take decisions about its citizens.
"India has also taken such decision and EU has issues beyond these and no nation should act in any biased manner," she said. India has supported Israel in such crises from other nations, Kursh said.
Kursh, here to participate in the two-day Indo-Israel Joint Conference on Sustainable Cities at Kumaraguru College of Technology, said both the countries have tie-up in all three major sectors of academia, industry and government.
Tamil Nadu has many successful partnerships with Israel, she said and cited the seawater desalination and waste water treatment plants at Chennai.
