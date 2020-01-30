CAA Internal Matter of India, Will Continue to Remain Engaged with European Parliament Members: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has noted European Commission's clarification that the EU Parliament's views don't reflect the official position of the grouping.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi. (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Asserting that the CAA is an internal matter of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has noted the European Parliament's decision to not put to vote a resolution on the citizenship law on Thursday and will continue to engage with the MEPs on the issue.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has noted European Commission's clarification that the EU Parliament's views don't reflect the official position of the grouping.
"As I have mentioned earlier, CAA is an internal matter of India. It has been adopted though due process and democratic means," Kumar said.
"We will continue to engage with the MEPs, the European Parliament and other stakeholders in this matter," he said.
On the developments related with the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, Kumar said the ministry has established contacts with over 600 Indians living in the virus-hit Hubei Province.
"We have asked Indians in China's Hubei Province whether they want to return to India," Kumar said.
"We do not have any confirmation about any Indian being affected by coronavirus," he said. On reports of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Kumar said, "We are in talks with US.
Kumar also said India has taken up with the British government the issue of anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.
These incidents create difficulties in functioning of our High Commission in London, he said adding that India hopes anti-India protests in London are not repeated in future.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maharashtra Shopkeeper Uses Red Chilli Powder on anti-CAA Protesters to Prevent Them
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer in Straight Sets to Book Spot in Final
- Bala Devi Signs With Rangers, Becomes First Indian Woman Footballer to Play Professionally in the World
- Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss