CAA May Become Part of Lucknow University Political Science Syllabus

Lucknow: In the midst of ongoing protests against he amended citizenship law, Lucknow University's Political Science Department has come up with the idea of including it as a topic in its curriculum.

"We, in our department, teach the Constitution and citizenship. This is one of the contemporary issues in Indian politics. We want to teach it to our students," Political Science Department HOD Shashi Shukla said.

"As of now, it is at the stage of a proposal. Then it will pass through the entire academic process before it becomes a part of the syllabus," she told PTI.

