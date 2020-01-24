CAA May Become Part of Lucknow University Political Science Syllabus
'As of now, it is at the stage of a proposal. Then it will pass through the entire academic process before it becomes a part of the syllabus,' Political Science Department HOD said.
File photo of the Lucknow University main campus.
Lucknow: In the midst of ongoing protests against he amended citizenship law, Lucknow University's Political Science Department has come up with the idea of including it as a topic in its curriculum.
"We, in our department, teach the Constitution and citizenship. This is one of the contemporary issues in Indian politics. We want to teach it to our students," Political Science Department HOD Shashi Shukla said.
"As of now, it is at the stage of a proposal. Then it will pass through the entire academic process before it becomes a part of the syllabus," she told PTI.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Passenger Calls Out Driver for Calling Him 'Anti-National', Gets Trolled
- You Need to Stop Whatever You're Doing to Hear This Ancient Mummy Speak
- Akanksha Puri Reportedly Breaks Up with Paras Chhabra, Mammootty is a Ruthless Moneylender in Shylock
- Kia Carnival First Drive Review: The Premium MPV India Deserved for Long
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case