'CAA Threatens Secularity, Centre Should Withdraw It': Kamal Nath Cabinet Passes Resolution
The minister said that they had also urged the Centre to clear the apprehensions and fears attached to NRC, before implementing it in the country.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Toeing its earlier stance on contentious Citizenship Amendment Law, the Kamal Nath cabinet here on Wednesday passed a government resolution, urging the Centre to roll back CAA to ensure equality for all citizens.
“This (CAA) seems to have tampered with the basic tenets of the constitution, that is secularism. It violates Article 14 which offers right to equality for all citizens, so through the government resolution, we have urged the Centre to roll it back,” said Public Relations Minister PC Sharma, after the meeting of state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The minister said that they had also urged the Centre to clear the apprehensions and fears attached to National Register of Citizens, before implementing it in the country.
After the contentious Citizenship Amendment Law was passed in the parliament, Nath had announced that it would not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. The state government had even recently organised a protest march against CAA in Bhopal.
Meanwhile, the resolution adopted by the cabinet on Wednesday mentioned that the constitution under article 14 offers right to equality to all citizens without any discrimination. The CAA cleared by the parliament does not confirm to the norms of secularism, claimed the resolution.
“After implementation of the constitution in the country, an act with divisive provisions has been formulated and could endanger the secular fabric and secular structure of the country,” the resolution stated further.
Certain provisions of CAA are beyond comprehension for citizens and fuels apprehensions, it added further. Regular protests against CAA are seeing participation of all the sections of the society, added the resolution.
“With the aim of equitable rights and prevention of any divisive norms, the Madhya Pradesh government hence urge the Centre to annul this Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” the resolution said.
It also requested the Centre to clear apprehensions attached to NRC and do away with sections that solicit such information instilling fear among citizens, before the process of census is undertaken.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Up with Arhaan Khan, Says 'No If, No But, I Am Done'
- 'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals
- Indian Women's League: Kamala Devi Hat-trick Leads Gokulam Kerala FC into Semi-finals