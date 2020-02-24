Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 Imposed in 10 Locations of North East Delhi; Cops Appeal for Peace

New Delhi: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in 10 locations of North East Delhi as violence during protests for and against the new citizenship law intensified in the area on Monday.

The Delhi Police appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. "Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur.

"It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any rumours. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation," the police said.

The Delhi Police is making every effort to restore normalcy, it said. "Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti social elements," an officer said.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police sustained injuries during the clashes. A senior officer said the deceased constable, Ratan Lal, was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri.

Several police personnel, including Shahdara Amit Sharma, were injured in the clashes, he said. Several vehicles, shops and houses were torched on Monday, a day after clashes broke out between those against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the area.

(With inputs from agencies)

