CAA Won't Be Implemented in Bengal As Long As I'm Alive, Says Mamata Banerjee as Protests Continue

Naihati: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that as long as she is alive, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

No one can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship, the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a programme here.

Supporting the students' protest across the country against the contentious CAA, Banerjee wondered why they can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.

"As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won't be any detention centre in Bengal," Banerjee said.

"Why can't students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.