CAA Won't Be Implemented in Bengal As Long As I'm Alive, Says Mamata Banerjee as Protests Continue

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that no one can snatch away the rights, like citizenship, of the people of the country.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
CAA Won't Be Implemented in Bengal As Long As I'm Alive, Says Mamata Banerjee as Protests Continue
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Naihati: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that as long as she is alive, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

No one can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship, the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a programme here.

Supporting the students' protest across the country against the contentious CAA, Banerjee wondered why they can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.

"As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won't be any detention centre in Bengal," Banerjee said.

"Why can't students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities," she added.

