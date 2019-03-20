Cab Driver Arrested for Stalking Ekta Kapoor, Wanted to Meet Film-maker for Role

A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly stalking producer and director Ekta Kapoor. The accused, identified as Sudhir Rajendra Singh, had been working for a cab aggregator.According to police, Sudhir, who is a Haryana resident, wanted to befriend the director-producer to bag a role in a film or television series. Singh had attempted to meet the producer for a month and continued to stalk her despite being dismissed multiple times.He had also been warned by Kapoor's bodyguards when he tried to approach her recently at a temple in Mumbai’s Juhu.The 32-year-old also managed to gather information about her whereabouts and enrolled at a gym located which Kapoor is said to frequent.He would wait outside the gym located in Andheri West while the producer worked out."On March 16, Singh tried to follow Ekta into the gym, but was stopped by her guards. Ekta's company submitted a complaint about Singh after which he was arrested on March 18 from Andheri west. We have booked him under Section 354 (D) of IPC," said a police officer.Police used technical surveillance including CCTV footage to nab Sudhir Singh. Over 30 instances were found where Singh had tried to follow Ekta Kapoor.Cops have seized Singh’s mobile phone and are investigating how he managed to acquire information about Kapoor’s whereabouts.