Cab Driver Posts Photos On Social Media Posing As Cop; Held

A 25-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly posting his pictures on various social media platforms wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi (blockade) when he was driving his taxi with a plate written 'police' on it.

Mumbai, Feb 18: A 25-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly posting his pictures on various social media platforms wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the arrested accused, Vijay Ghundre, was caught during a nakabandi (blockade) when he was driving his taxi with a plate written ‘police’ on it.

During questioning, the police found he had posted his pictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbai police uniform (posing as a constable), the official said. Ghundre, a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, may have duped people by posing as a policeman, he said.

He was arrested and booked under various IPC sections, including 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent), the official added.

    Loading...