GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cab Driver Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Delhi for 'Brushing Past Car'

The deceased, Umesh, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cab Driver Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Delhi for 'Brushing Past Car'
Image for representation
Loading...
New Delhi: A 40-year-old taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified men in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Umesh, was talking to his friend while his car was parked nearby, they added.

At that time, three-four men came there in a Honda City car and got into an argument with Umesh and shot him, a senior police officer said. It is suspected that the accused persons'car accidentally brushed past Umesh's.

This led to the argument during which the accused pulled the trigger, he added.

Umesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was a resident of Sangam Vihar and the police are on the lookout for the accused who fled from the spot.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...