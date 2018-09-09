English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cab Driver Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Delhi for 'Brushing Past Car'
The deceased, Umesh, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Image for representation
Loading...
New Delhi: A 40-year-old taxi driver was shot dead by unidentified men in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Umesh, was talking to his friend while his car was parked nearby, they added.
At that time, three-four men came there in a Honda City car and got into an argument with Umesh and shot him, a senior police officer said. It is suspected that the accused persons'car accidentally brushed past Umesh's.
This led to the argument during which the accused pulled the trigger, he added.
Umesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
He was a resident of Sangam Vihar and the police are on the lookout for the accused who fled from the spot.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Umesh, was talking to his friend while his car was parked nearby, they added.
At that time, three-four men came there in a Honda City car and got into an argument with Umesh and shot him, a senior police officer said. It is suspected that the accused persons'car accidentally brushed past Umesh's.
This led to the argument during which the accused pulled the trigger, he added.
Umesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
He was a resident of Sangam Vihar and the police are on the lookout for the accused who fled from the spot.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch a Tesla Model X All-Electric SUV in India Dance with ‘Celebration Mode’ [Video]
- CoA May Discuss India’s Poor Showing in England with Shastri
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...