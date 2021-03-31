Cab Services Hit At Bengaluru Airport After Taxi Driver Dies By Suicide

Taxi services were severely hit at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday as several taxi drivers decided to stay off road after a cab driver died by suicide on Tuesday.

The Kempegowda International Airport Limited, which operates the Bengaluru airport, issued an advisory asking fliers to use the BMTC bus services in the absence of taxis in the premises.

“Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements. Watch this space for updates.

The reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained by the police.

“The impact of lockdown coupled with fuel price hike has led to so many issues for the drivers. The drivers at the airport rely solely on airport passengers. Even the government has not helped the drivers during this difficult time,” said Tanveer Pasha president of the Ola Uber taxi drivers and owners association.

The taxi driver who died was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

