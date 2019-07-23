Cabinet Approves 3 New Metro Lines in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
The Kalyan to Taloja elevated line will be 20.7 kilometres long and have 17 stations. It will cost Rs 5.865 crore and is scheduled for completion by March 2024.
File photo of Mumbai Metro.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to three new Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, all of which would be completed by 2026.
A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the three projects would be constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
The 9.2-kilometre Gaimukh-Shivjai Chowk line in Mira Road area will have four elevated stations and will be built at a cost of Rs 4,476 crore and is expected to be completed by March 2022, it said.
The Wadala-CST line will be 12.7 kilometres long, of which 8.7 kilometres would be underground, the rest elevated.
Of the ten stations, eight will be underground ones, it said, adding that the project is likely to cost Rs 8.739 crore with a completion deadline of March 2026.
