Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cabinet Approves Additional Term of Reference to OBC Commission, Extends Term by 6 Months

The four-member commission, set up on October 2, 2017, under Article 340 of the Constitution, started functioning from October 11, 2017.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cabinet Approves Additional Term of Reference to OBC Commission, Extends Term by 6 Months
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional term of reference (ToR) to the Other Backward Classes sub-categorisation commission, headed by retired Delhi High Court Chief Justice G Rohini, and extended its term by another six months till July 31, 2020.

The new ToR, the fourth one, has asked the commission to study the various entries in the "Central List of OBCs and recommend correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription," said a press release.

The four-member commission, set up on October 2, 2017, under Article 340 of the Constitution, started functioning from October 11, 2017.

Originally, the commission had three terms of reference.

They are: to examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities included in the broad category of OBCs with reference to such classes included in the Central List; to work out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach for sub-categorisation within such OBCs; and to take up the exercise of identifying the respective castes or communities or sub-castes or synonyms in the Central List of OBCs and classifying them into their respective sub-categories.

Official sources said the new ToR will be officially included when a gazette notification is issued after the approval of the president.

When the commission's recommendations are implemented it will benefit the socially and economically marginalised communities in the existing list of OBCs which have not been able to get any major benefit of the scheme of reservation for OBCs for appointment in central government jobs and for admission in central government educational institutions.

Official sources added that the commission has interacted with all the sub-categorised OBCs in the states and union territories and the state backward classes commissions.

When the commission was constituted in 2017 it was asked to submit its recommendations in 12 weeks. However, it sought more time as it wanted to obtain caste-wise data. Thereafter the government had been extending its term periodically.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram