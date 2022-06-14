Best of 'Josh & Hosh', Armed Forces to be 'Younger, Fitter & Diverse' with 'Agniveers': 3 Service Chiefs, Rajnath Singh Elaborate on Agnipath Scheme

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet met on Tuesday and approved on the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme that will allow youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a press briefing on the scheme on Tuesday said the scheme is being implemented to ensure that the armed forces’ profile is “youthful”.

“The youth sees the armed forces as a matter of prestige and dreams of donning the prestigious uniform. The scheme is being implemented to ensure armed forces’ profile is youthful,” Rajnath Singh said.

The defence minister added that the scheme will also be a boost to employment opportunities, adding that ‘Agniveers” will get an opportunity to work with the military.

Speaking of the advantages of the scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri of the Department of Military Affairs said that it will ensure a youthful profile of the armed force with younger, fitter, diverse, more trainable recruits in the changing technological environment.

“Yuva is known by josh, jazba, junoon, This when led by good leadership will result in higher risk taking capabilities,” Lt Gen Puri said.

Elaborating on how the scheme would be implemented, Lt Gen Puri said it is All India Merit-Based Selection Process. “We are looking for the best to serve the armed forces between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years,” he said.

While the scheme was also being referred to as ‘Tour of Duty’, it was clarified in the press briefing on Tuesday that it is incorrect and the name of the scheme is Agnipath.

Agnipath recruitment model

-Once selected, Agniveers will serve for four years with the armed forces

-On completion of four years, agniveers will get an opportunity to apply voluntarily for regular cadre

-Based on merit, organisational requirement, up to 25 per cent Agniveers shall be selected from that batch and for that a robust assessment system is being developed, Lt Gen Puri said.

-The assessment system will be transparent, objective, automated and centrally maintained, he said. “Every Agniveer will receive who is selected, who is not but Agniveers can apply for being retained,” he added.

Terms and conditions for Agnipath scheme

-Open to men and women (progressively based on service requirements).

-Medical and fitness requirements will be as per existing norms

-Eligible age – 17.5 to 21 years

-Educational qualification – 10th/12th pass (as per terms and conditions issued by the armed forces)

-System would be put in place to give 12th class certificates to Agniveers.

Seva Nidhi Package for Agniveers

There is a very unique package created for the Agniveers by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Finance, called the Seva Nidhi Package, Lt Gen Puri said.

-Under this, every Agniveer who joins the armed force gets Rs 30,000 to start with for the first year. Out of this, 30 per cent (about Rs 9,000), the Agniveer will contribute to his/her own package. The government is going to put another Rs 9,000 towards this which works out to Rs 18,000. Over this, there will be standard EPF and PPF provisions and with all this it will work out somewhere around Rs 4.76 lakh in the first year, Lt Gen Puri said.

-As the Agniveer goes along, they will be finishing at about Rs 40,000 in their fourth year which works out at about Rs 6.92 lakh, Lt Gen Puri said, adding that everything is income tax exempt.

-Risk & Hardship and other allowance as applicable, he said.

-After the end of four years, Agniveer can volunteer for regular service or an entrepreneur based on the foundation of this package, Lt Gen Puri said.

-On completion of four years, of service, approximately Rs 11.7 lakh including contribution and interest.

-30 per cent monthly emoluments to be contributed by Agniveers and equal matching amount contributed by the government.

-There are provisions in the scheme for when an Agniveer sacrifices his life or suffers a disability on the line of duty, Lt Gen Puri said, adding that there is non-contributory insurance kept for every Agniveer which will work out to about Rs 1 crore and full pay for the unserved period will also be given.

-Disability: Up to Rs 44 lakh based on percentage of disability; full pay of the unreserved period including Seva Nidhi; Seva Nidhi as on date with interest.

The officer informed that the first rally of the Agniveers will start 90 days from today.

