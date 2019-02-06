Cabinet Approves Amendment to Cinematograph Act to Tackle Film Piracy, Copyright Infringement

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the Cinematograph Act for imposing strict penalties to combat the menace of film piracy.To check piracy, particularly the release of pirated versions of films on the internet which causes huge losses to the film industry and the exchequer, the government has proposed to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.