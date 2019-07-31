English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Bill for 10% Reservation to J&K's Economically-weaker Sections
According to an official statement, the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, at a meeting.
PM Modi in his address also said that it will not be right to blame the entire state of Kharkhan over the lynching.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to provide up to 10 percent reservation to Jammu and Kashmir's economically-weaker sections in jobs and educational institutions.
According to an official statement, the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, at a meeting.
The approval "would pave the way of extending the benefit of reservation of up to 10 percent for 'economically weaker sections (EWS)' in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zomato Now Delivering Food in 500 Cities; Users in Tier III and Tier IV Towns Are Loving The Idea
- Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a Mess After Break-up, Calls It the Worst Time of Her Life
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- 43 Off 12 balls – Mohammad Nabi’s Blitz Destroys Surrey at Oval
Photogallery
Loading...