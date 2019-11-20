Cabinet Approves Bill to Grant Ownership Rights to Residents of Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The decision to grant ownership rights was taken by the Cabinet recently, and on Wednesday it cleared the bill which is to be introduced during in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

The proposal is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower income groups.

