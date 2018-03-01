English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Bill to Seize all Assets of 'Fugitive Offenders'
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 has a provision to confiscate assets of the offender in foreign land as well, for which the government will have to make arrangements with different countries.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the media after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. (File photo)
New Delhi: As the country struggles to bring back the main accused of multi-crore fraud committed in Punjab National Bank -- diamantaires Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi owner of Gitanjali Gems -- the Cabinet on Thursday approved Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018, which would facilitate action against such offenders.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addressing media after the Cabinet meeting said: "Under the Bill all the assets (in the country) of the offender will be confiscated and not only the proceeds of crime. Even benami assets, if any, would be seized."
This Bill also has a provision to confiscate assets of the offender in foreign land as well, for which the government will have to make arrangements with different countries.
It will target big defaulters, he said.
The Bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of the Parliament.
Also Watch
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addressing media after the Cabinet meeting said: "Under the Bill all the assets (in the country) of the offender will be confiscated and not only the proceeds of crime. Even benami assets, if any, would be seized."
This Bill also has a provision to confiscate assets of the offender in foreign land as well, for which the government will have to make arrangements with different countries.
It will target big defaulters, he said.
The Bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of the Parliament.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist