Cabinet Approves Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, to be Introduced in Parliament: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill and it will be be introduced in Parliament, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Three Sanskrit deemed universities will be converted into central universities, he added.

