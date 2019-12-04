English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, to be Introduced in Parliament: Prakash Javadekar
Three Sanskrit deemed universities will be converted into central universities, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Prakash Javadekar in Parliament on Thursday
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill and it will be be introduced in Parliament, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Three Sanskrit deemed universities will be converted into central universities, he added.
