News18 » India
1-min read

Cabinet Approves Developing 5-star Hotel at Pragati Maidan

The India Trade Promotion Organisation, which manages the Pragati Maidan, will undertake a mega project to redevelop the land into a world class International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Cabinet Approves Developing 5-star Hotel at Pragati Maidan
Remains of the iconic Hall of Nations structure at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved monetisation of land at Pragati Maidan in the heart of the national capital for building a five-star hotel.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), which manages the Pragati Maidan, will undertake a mega project to redevelop the land into a world class International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

ITPO will transfer 3.7 acres of land at Pragati Maidan on a 99-year fixed lease for developing the 5-star hotel. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for development and operation of a five-star hotel with modern amenities.

