Cabinet Approves E-bidding Process to Make Natural Gas Pricing Mechanism Transparent

The Union Cabinet has approved a standardised e-bidding process for energy needs and will set out guidelines for this, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"The government wants to provide energy to Indian consumers at an affordable price. For this, we want to provide energy through various sources like solar, bio-fuels, bio-gas, synthetic gas and many more," he said at a press conference.

"Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, the Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding," he added.