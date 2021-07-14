Cabinet Approves Extension of OBC Sub-Categorisation Commission

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension by six months of the term of the Commission constituted to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within OBC in the Central List. The proposed extension of tenure up to January 31, 2022 and addition in its terms of reference shall enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), after consultation with various stakeholders, the government said in a statement.

This is the eleventh extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution.

