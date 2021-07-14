CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Cabinet Approves Extension of OBC Sub-Categorisation Commission
1-MIN READ

Cabinet Approves Extension of OBC Sub-Categorisation Commission

Anurag Thakur (PTI File)

Anurag Thakur (PTI File)

The proposed extension of tenure up to January 31, 2022 and addition in its terms of reference shall enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of subcategorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), after consultation with various stakeholders, the government said in a statement.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension by six months of the term of the Commission constituted to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within OBC in the Central List. The proposed extension of tenure up to January 31, 2022 and addition in its terms of reference shall enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), after consultation with various stakeholders, the government said in a statement.

This is the eleventh extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 14, 2021, 16:59 IST